Viberate Hits One Day Volume of $585,165.00 (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. Viberate has a market cap of $5.29 million and approximately $585,165.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Viberate has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Viberate Coin Profile

Viberate is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,030,000 coins. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

