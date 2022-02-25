Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,667.78 ($36.28).

VCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($29.10) to GBX 2,060 ($28.02) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,330 ($31.69) price target on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($35.36) price target on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

VCT stock opened at GBX 1,889 ($25.69) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 4.24. Victrex has a 1 year low of GBX 1,835 ($24.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,720 ($36.99). The firm has a market cap of £1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,204.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,376.91.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of GBX 96.14 ($1.31) per share. This represents a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Victrex’s previous dividend of $13.42. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.71%.

In related news, insider Martin Court sold 7,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($32.42), for a total value of £186,524.16 ($253,670.83). Also, insider Richard Armitage sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,475 ($33.66), for a total value of £14,850 ($20,195.84). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,814 shares of company stock worth $5,330,140.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

