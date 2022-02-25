Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) Critical Analysis

Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK – Get Rating) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Video River Networks has a beta of -1.05, indicating that its stock price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Video River Networks and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video River Networks 15.11% 167.19% 49.18% Blue Ridge Real Estate 36.87% 28.41% 24.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Video River Networks and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Video River Networks and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Video River Networks $1.63 million 5.23 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate $14.56 million 1.61 -$1.58 million $2.23 4.37

Video River Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Summary

Blue Ridge Real Estate beats Video River Networks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Video River Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blue Ridge Real Estate Co. engages in real estate development and land sales. It operates through the following segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment consists of amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake and Boulder Lake Club, the Jack Frost National Golf Course, and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment consists of investment properties leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Minnesota, Louisiana and Texas, recreational club activities and services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities, and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment consists of land sales, land purchases, timbering operations, the Jack Frost National Golf Course, and a real estate development division. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, PA.

