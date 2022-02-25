VIDY Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. VIDY has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $160,263.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, VIDY has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

