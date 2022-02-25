Vienna Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:VNRFY) Shares Down 2.2%

Vienna Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:VNRFY – Get Rating) traded down 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.78. 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76.
Vienna Insurance Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VNRFY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vienna Insurance Group (VNRFY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for Vienna Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vienna Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.