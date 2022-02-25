Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Up to $12.30

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.30, but opened at $12.97. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 360 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $714.49 million and a PE ratio of 18.67.
About Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.
