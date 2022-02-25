Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Up to $12.30

Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.30, but opened at $12.97. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $12.69, with a volume of 360 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $714.49 million and a PE ratio of 18.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,057,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,020,000 after buying an additional 38,683 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,926,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP grew its position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 149,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

