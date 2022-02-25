Viper Energy Partners LP to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.58. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.60 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -1,169.14%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 924,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,310 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 166,547 shares during the period. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 608,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 87,593 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 762.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 102,082 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 7.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

