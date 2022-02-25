VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Stock Price Down 0.7%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.96 and last traded at C$7.10. 108,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 45,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.15.
The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34. The company has a market cap of C$167.50 million and a PE ratio of -10.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.10.
VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) Company Profile (CVE:VQS)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.