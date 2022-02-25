Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.83

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.83 and traded as low as $4.47. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 779,439 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

In other Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund news, CEO George R. Aylward acquired 8,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $50,015.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 851.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $109,000.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NCV)

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

