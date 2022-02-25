Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.35

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.35 and traded as low as $13.03. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 288,077 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 48,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 22.0% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 35,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth about $3,089,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the third quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the third quarter valued at about $74,000.
About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ)
Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
