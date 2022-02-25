Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.35

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.35 and traded as low as $13.03. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 288,077 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

In related news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 6,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,987.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 48,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 22.0% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 35,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the third quarter worth about $3,089,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the third quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the third quarter valued at about $74,000.

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ)

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

