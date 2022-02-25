Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Director Buys $480,300.00 in Stock

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $480,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 29th, Wes Cummins purchased 5,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $176,350.00.
Shares of NYSE VPG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.99. 23,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,238. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $39.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.90 million, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.10.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 91,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 301,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.
Vishay Precision Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.
