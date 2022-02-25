Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Director Buys $480,300.00 in Stock

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) Director Wes Cummins purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $480,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wes Cummins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Wes Cummins purchased 5,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $176,350.00.

Shares of NYSE VPG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.99. 23,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,238. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.22 and a one year high of $39.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.90 million, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 91,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 301,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

