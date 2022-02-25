Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Head to Head Survey

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vista Oil & Gas and Laredo Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Laredo Petroleum 1 2 2 0 2.20

Vista Oil & Gas currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.91%. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus price target of $75.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.09%. Given Vista Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Vista Oil & Gas is more favorable than Laredo Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Laredo Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Oil & Gas 0.24% 2.08% 0.74% Laredo Petroleum -21.33% -2,190.66% 6.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.2% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.26, suggesting that its share price is 226% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 3.95, suggesting that its share price is 295% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Laredo Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Oil & Gas $273.94 million 2.59 -$102.75 million N/A N/A Laredo Petroleum $677.19 million 1.90 -$874.17 million ($22.42) -3.35

Vista Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Laredo Petroleum.

Summary

Vista Oil & Gas beats Laredo Petroleum on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Oil & Gas (Get Rating)

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Laredo Petroleum (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

