Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Vistra has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vistra to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

NYSE VST traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $21.84. 18,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,749,157. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VST. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vistra by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

