Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Gap Up to $7.15

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $7.49. Vivint Smart Home shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 6,348 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on VVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.
About Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)
Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.
