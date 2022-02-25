Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Shares Gap Up to $7.15

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $7.49. Vivint Smart Home shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 6,348 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,710,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,848,000 after buying an additional 52,971 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 39,162 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 34,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.