VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Position Reduced by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,401 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 6,863 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $5,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in VMware by 3.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,988,849 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $295,742,000 after purchasing an additional 61,896 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at $2,208,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 38.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 195.7% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 13,900 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.32.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $118.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

