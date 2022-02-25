VMware (NYSE:VMW) Given New $130.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VMW. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.87.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $119.16. 114,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,980. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a 1 year low of $108.80 and a 1 year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in VMware by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About VMware (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.