VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.970-$6.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.75 billion-$13.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.86 billion.VMware also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.560-$1.560 EPS.
NYSE:VMW opened at $118.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.56.
VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. VMware’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VMware by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $77,157,000 after buying an additional 133,792 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 398,273 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $46,152,000 after buying an additional 231,146 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of VMware by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 385,037 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $44,618,000 after buying an additional 242,017 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of VMware by 1,158.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 223,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,909,000 after buying an additional 205,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of VMware by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 164,277 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.
About VMware
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
