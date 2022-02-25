VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Cut to $119.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.13% from the company’s current price.

VMW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cross Research cut their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.87.

NYSE:VMW traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.16. The stock had a trading volume of 114,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,980. The company has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a 1-year low of $108.80 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,480,211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,555 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,156 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 34,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

