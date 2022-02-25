VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Cut to $167.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.53.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $118.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.56. VMware has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.59. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VMware by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

