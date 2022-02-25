VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Lowered to $115.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on VMW. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.87.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMW stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.16. The stock had a trading volume of 114,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,980. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.11 and its 200-day moving average is $133.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a 1-year low of $108.80 and a 1-year high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,872,849,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in VMware by 206.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 25,453,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,949,561,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in VMware by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,773,659 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,480,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in VMware by 142.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,229,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $605,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,313 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in VMware by 11,852.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 2,491,197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $288,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,354 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.