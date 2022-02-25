VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Mizuho

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Mizuho from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VMW. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.95.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $118.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. VMware has a 12 month low of $108.80 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.56. The stock has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in VMware in the third quarter valued at about $6,052,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in VMware by 4.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in VMware by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 185,909 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,645,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in VMware by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

