VMware (NYSE:VMW) PT Lowered to $138.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s current price.

VMW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cross Research lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.87.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.16. 114,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,980. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware has a twelve month low of $108.80 and a twelve month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VMware will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in VMware by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in VMware by 1,382.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 394,902 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $63,173,000 after purchasing an additional 368,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in VMware by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,108,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $337,259,000 after purchasing an additional 215,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,238 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $48,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. 16.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

