Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 119,952 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 344.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 154,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,952 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 161.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 177.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $34.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.54. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

