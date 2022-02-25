Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 12,498 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 1,138.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,498 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 7.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.0% during the third quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.29.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $472.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $460.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $429.63. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $342.89 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total transaction of $2,718,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,565 shares of company stock worth $12,487,818 over the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

