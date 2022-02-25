Voloridge Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,173 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of Group 1 Automotive worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPI. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 7.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the third quarter worth $1,401,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 10.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,013,000 after purchasing an additional 41,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lincoln Pereira sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $1,005,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $326,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,576 shares of company stock valued at $4,407,487 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPI opened at $176.74 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.64 and a 200-day moving average of $183.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.05 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 35.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.66%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.20.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

