Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 198,385 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 771.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,385 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of NiSource worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NiSource by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,098,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,565,000 after acquiring an additional 180,372 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in NiSource by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,779,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,268,000 after acquiring an additional 906,408 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in NiSource by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,482,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,508 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 419.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,201,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of NI stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $30.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.19%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

