Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 25,048 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 1,287.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,048 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1,053.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at $76,000.

NYSE SITE opened at $167.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.18. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.60 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SITE. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.63.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,397 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.52, for a total transaction of $2,775,169.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

