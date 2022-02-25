Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 59,648 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 1,217.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,648 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Grand Canyon Education worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 10.1% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 107,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 10.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 49.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,936 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $86.21 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.29.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 29.04%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOPE shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.