Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 809,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Seres Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $8.29 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $25.06. The company has a market capitalization of $761.41 million, a P/E ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

