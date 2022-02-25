Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,035 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,191,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 24.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price target on Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.11.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $149.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.89 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.52. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $135.55 and a 52 week high of $335.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.