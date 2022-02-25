Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 23,035 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,191,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 24.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price target on Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.11.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $149.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.89 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.52. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $135.55 and a 52 week high of $335.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

