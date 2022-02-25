Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 153,406 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $5,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 417,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,350,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,880,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,735,000 after buying an additional 974,350 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 71,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 48,317 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,850,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $16.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.60%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

