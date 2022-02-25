Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,797 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of NanoString Technologies worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,448,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,220 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 106.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,273,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,252 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,922,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,276,000 after acquiring an additional 30,622 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.4% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,324,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,573,000 after acquiring an additional 166,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,123,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,963,000 after acquiring an additional 73,994 shares during the last quarter.

NSTG stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.48. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $81.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NSTG. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

