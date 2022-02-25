Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $5.25 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 215.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after purchasing an additional 61,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,696,000 after purchasing an additional 53,706 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,522,000 after purchasing an additional 34,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,713,000 after purchasing an additional 40,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,639 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMP opened at $289.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $307.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.38 and a 1-year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.77.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

