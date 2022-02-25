Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 935.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,597 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 996.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1,690.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GH. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GH opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.58 and its 200-day moving average is $100.06. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.81 and a 12-month high of $169.43. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

