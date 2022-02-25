Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $5.69 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,603 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dover by 202.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after buying an additional 2,297,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,093,000 after buying an additional 54,953 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Dover by 3.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,827,000 after buying an additional 81,356 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dover by 48.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after buying an additional 364,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,084,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,623,000 after buying an additional 30,567 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.08.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $155.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $122.61 and a 1-year high of $184.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

