Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 599,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 338,887 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 55.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,295,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $232,024,000 after buying an additional 8,624,249 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2,081.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,867,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,078 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 78.6% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 6,696,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,659,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $15,424,000.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $87,609.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,203 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

FOLD opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.28. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.68.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

