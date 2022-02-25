Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $5.75 Million Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 1,313.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,152 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Encompass Health worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 433.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 37,090 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,929,000 after acquiring an additional 450,688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 46.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 11.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the third quarter worth $1,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Shares of EHC opened at $65.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average of $63.31. Encompass Health Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

