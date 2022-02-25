Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $5.18 Million in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 97,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,181,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UDR. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth about $337,689,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of UDR by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,796 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of UDR by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,377,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,283 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,917,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of UDR by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,264,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,918,000 after acquiring an additional 820,849 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $54.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.66. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.04.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

