Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $5.69 Million in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 103,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of BJ’s Wholesale Club as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after purchasing an additional 133,123 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 149,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 158,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 22,660 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.12.

NYSE BJ opened at $62.32 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

