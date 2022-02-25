Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $5.45 Million Investment in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 157,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of US Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 22.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,951,000 after buying an additional 310,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in US Foods by 16.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,294,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,372,000 after buying an additional 470,623 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in US Foods by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,424,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,651,000 after buying an additional 17,167 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 4.9% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the second quarter worth $2,865,000.

USFD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.70.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 254.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

