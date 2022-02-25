Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 330,095 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2,547.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,388,620 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,401 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter worth $18,389,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5,415.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,119,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,379 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,797 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,508,000 after acquiring an additional 973,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,679,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 950,489 shares in the last quarter. 21.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $6.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.52. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

