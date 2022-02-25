Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,942 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,897 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.61% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $5,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 108.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 105,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 724.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after buying an additional 320,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 115.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 51,902 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 60.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 30,099 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 13.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNK opened at $18.79 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $787.77 million, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genco Shipping & Trading has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

