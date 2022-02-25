Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 18,167 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of B. Riley Financial worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RILY. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in B. Riley Financial by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.79 and a 12 month high of $91.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.38.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 752,021 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $6,196,653.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 1,722 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.17 per share, with a total value of $129,442.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,086,598 shares of company stock worth $9,091,336. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

