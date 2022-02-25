Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2,270.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,678 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $204.95 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $259.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

