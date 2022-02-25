Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,732 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 392.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $217.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.20. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $173.79 and a one year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.18.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

