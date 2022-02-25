Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 176,088 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Veracyte worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Veracyte by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,405,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,531,000 after buying an additional 34,347 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 6.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,330,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,591,000 after purchasing an additional 324,747 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 84.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,050 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 1.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,777,000 after purchasing an additional 57,275 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 18.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,135,000 after purchasing an additional 389,722 shares during the period.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VCYT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -23.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.66. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $64.83.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

