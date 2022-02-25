Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 47,653 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,165 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,653 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,671,000 after purchasing an additional 203,120 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 554,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,321,000 after purchasing an additional 49,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $66.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.75 and its 200 day moving average is $63.52. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZION. Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

