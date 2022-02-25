Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 59,424 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59,424 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.16% of Copa worth $5,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 333.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,879,000 after purchasing an additional 433,768 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 241.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 168,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 119,132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 91.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 228,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,591,000 after purchasing an additional 109,366 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 18.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 577,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,977,000 after purchasing an additional 91,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 165.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 140,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,398,000 after purchasing an additional 87,385 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copa alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. HSBC raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.89.

NYSE CPA opened at $86.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.46 and its 200-day moving average is $79.94. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.93. Copa had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Copa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It is involved in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.