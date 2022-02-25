Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 72,173 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,981 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 72,173 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Harold Hamm acquired 117,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.33 per share, with a total value of $5,070,476.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Continental Resources from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.48.

CLR opened at $51.64 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $60.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.92.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.09. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

About Continental Resources (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.