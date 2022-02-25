Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $5.35 Million Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 473,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of E2open Parent at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

ETWO stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 52.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

E2open Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.